Monroe's Williams, Turner's Whitehead win state titles

A pair of south Georgians brought home state track and field championships Friday afternoon in Albany.

Monroe's Jahari Williams dominated the AAAA long jump field with a winning leap of 19 feet, eight inches. That mark won by nearly nine inches. Williams figures to be a big part of the Lady Tornadoes' quest for a state championship.

Turner County's Tynesia Whitehead claimed a few medals Friday, but none more important than winning the Class A-Public shot put title. Whitehead's throw of 34 feet, three inches was good enough to earn the crown. Whitehead also finished sixth in Class A-Public discus.

The GHSA state girls' track meet continues Saturday with track finals for all classes. The action gets going at Hugh Mills Stadium at 11:15 a.m.

