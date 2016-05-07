VSU's season ends in regionals

The Valdosta State Blazers were one out away from moving closer to a regional title.

Then Rollins jumped in, and stunned the Blazers.

A game-tying homer in the bottom of the seventh, followed by three straight singles gave the Tars the walk-off 3-2 win.

In an elimination game, West Florida jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. They never looked back.

Valdosta State has their season end with a 6-2 loss to the Argos. The Blazers finish their season at 41-14-2.

Rollins and West Florida will play for the regional championship Saturday in Valdosta.

