VSU's season ends in regionals

The Valdosta State Blazers were one out away from moving closer to a regional title.
Then Rollins jumped in, and stunned the Blazers.
A game-tying homer in the bottom of the seventh, followed by three straight singles gave the Tars the walk-off 3-2 win.
In an elimination game, West Florida jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. They never looked back.
Valdosta State has their season end with a 6-2 loss to the Argos. The Blazers finish their season at 41-14-2.
Rollins and West Florida will play for the regional championship Saturday in Valdosta.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.