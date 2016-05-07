DWS' Young signs with Wingate

After a five-year career that produced 13 individual state titles, four team state championships, and four school records, Deerfield-Windsor's Tarah Young is ready to further her track and field resume.

Young signed to run track at Division II Wingate University Friday afternoon.

She says the small school environment and team atmosphere were keys in choosing the Bulldogs, but so was the full scholarship offer she received.

"My coach actually told me if I did well this season, I could actually get a little bit of a raise in my scholarship," Young says. "So I cut three seconds of my 400m time, and he did exactly what he said he was going to do."

There was another factor as well: another school testing the waters with Young.

"Afterwards, my coach heard that another Division I school was interested, so he decided to give me the full ride," she laughs.

Young has won just about every race there is to win at the GISA level, and says she'll do whatever her coaches ask.

There's just one race she hopes she's not asked about.

"The 800m scares me," she laughs. "But if they do, I'll give it a shot. I'll do what they tell me to."

