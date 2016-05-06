Shoppers show up early for 52-Mile Yard Sale

Shoppers were welcome to many vintage pieces (Source: WALB)

Lots of south Georgians are setting up for a bargain hunter's paradise. 52 miles of shopping along Highway 82 from Sasser to Georgetown will be going on Saturday.

Some people have already started selling and shopping.

About a mile off Highway 82 in Graves, Georgia bargain hunters started shopping a day early.

"We seen the signs, we figured we needed to stop," said Linda. "This is my second stop coming today."

Shoppers snapped up vintage pieces, from as far away as North Carolina.

"I got an old plow we will put at the end of our driveway in Whittier, and today we bought two old pumps, we will also put in our driveway," said Linda.

"Well, believe it or not, I sell a lot of rusty iron. A lot of people are decorating these days with things like that," said Dan Bolton.

Bolton has been selling collectibles at the Clean Sweep for eight years.

"Practically anything you can imagine, somebody is looking for it," said Bolton. "Social media has been great for us."

Vendors are selling lots of old merchandise, but it's modern day technology that drew crowds to his yard sale a day early.

"We have people that write or message us asking if we have this or that. That helps us know what to look for, find, or drag out on sale day," said Bolton.

People were having luck looking for whatever they were looking for.

"We shop for antiques. We have a log home up there and we have it full of antiques. So this is good antique shopping? It is wonderful, and the prices are good and everything," said Bolton.

The Clean Sweep 52-Mile Yard Sale starts at 8 a.m. and will keep going until the last person stops shopping.

The yard sale runs through Quitman, Randolph and Terrell Counties.

