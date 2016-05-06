Medical center hosts stroke expo day

Preventing strokes was the highlight of the expo (Source: WALB)

The community was educated with a stroke expo (Source: WALB)

A south Georgia hospital educated the community about strokes and stroke prevention on Friday.

Doctors spoke with stroke survivors, family members, and hospital staff about ways to prevent strokes.

They also talked about how to help patients and their families.

One emergency room nurse at South Georgia Medical Center says she lost her dad to a stroke two years ago.

She said seminars like the one given helps remind staff how to interact with the families.

"Just being there with your patient and kind of holding their hand through the process. Just talking them through it A lot of those words are huge and you don't understand them and there's already so much going on that you're confused about," said SGMC nurse Courtney Canino.

The stroke expo is an annual event at South Georgia Medical Center.

