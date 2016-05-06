Fundraiser inspired by Americus boy helps other amputees

The walk raises thousands of dollars to provide others with equipment and therapy (Source: WALB)

A boy's strength empowers the cause of an Americus fundraiser (Source: WALB)

An Americus boy with a prosthetic leg is helping improve the lives of other people who need prosthetics.

3-year-old Caleb Davis is proud of his brand new "Batman" themed prosthetic leg. Caleb was born without a femur and needs what he calls his "leggy" to walk and run.

Caleb's parents, Samantha and Josh Davis, are organizing the 2nd annual "Caleb's Cause" fund-raising walk on Saturday to raise money to help amputees.

"It's not for him, he's been great, he's been thriving. It's for other people, that their insurance doesn't cover certain things, they have trouble meeting deductibles, it is to help them out," said Josh Davis.

Last year's walk raised $7,000 used to pay for equipment and therapy for two people. The event this year will benefit the Scott Rigsby Foundation.

Josh and Samantha met Scott Rigsby, who lost both of his lower legs as the result of an auto accident as a teenager. Rigsby was the first double amputee to ever compete the Hawaii Ironman.

Through triathlons and a mutual prosthesis provider, Scott and the Davises joined forces to raise funds for the Scott Rigsby Foundation.

Saturday's event starts at 9 a.m. on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.

There will be a 5K run and a one mile fun run.

You can find out more details on the fundraiser and on how you can donate by visiting the Facebook page here or calling Josh Davis at 229-591-9235.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.