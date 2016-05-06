Moody Mudder prepares obstacles

The course features more than 20 obstacles (Source: WALB)

Moody Air Force base is putting the final touches on the Moody Mudder course. The 5K run features more than 20 muddy obstacles.

Runners must be at least 13 years old. There will also be a family obstacle course for kids 12 and younger to complete with a guardian.

More than 400 runners have signed up so far and race organizers say they hope to have more.

"I would highly suggest and encourage the community, colleges, businesses, schools, and whoever to come on out! Enjoy the fun and get muddy! That's what it's here for!" says committee member William Smith.

The run will be at the ATV park in Ray City on May 7th.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m.

Runners can register on-site. Registration is $40.

