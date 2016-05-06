Albany florists gear up for a busy Mother's Day weekend - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany florists gear up for a busy Mother's Day weekend

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Florists in Albany are preparing for a busy Mother's Day Weekend.

The Flower Basket on Dawson Road has called in extra staff and are pulling long hours to complete orders. Business Manager Tibbie Watson says the shop gets about a hundred orders a day, and they expect around a thousand by the end of the week.

Watson expects things will really pick up this weekend.

"We can still help you even if it's last minute. Just come down and see us," Watson said. "We have things that you're able to pick up. We can still take a few delivery orders, so even if you wait til the last minute, it's not a problem. We're here to help you."

The Flower Basket does not offer Sunday delivery and asks that all delivery orders be made by Friday.

Whichever florist you choose, be sure to check their delivery schedule and open hours to make sure your gift is delivered in time.

The Flower Basket will be open for extended hours on Sunday for last-minute shoppers.

