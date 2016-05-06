A guide to Mother's Day dining in Albany

Restaurants are planning to cash in this Sunday for Mother's Day.

A National Retail Federation survey found 55 percent of people have plans to take mom to brunch or dinner on Sunday.

Some Albany restaurants and attractions are opening their doors on Sunday to accommodate families.

Newman's Bar and Grill is usually closed on Sunday, but will offer a Mother's Day brunch on May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (229) 496-1176 to make a reservation. The restaurant plans to serve items like chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, as well as dishes from its dinner menu.

Chehaw will host a Mother's Day brunch for the first time from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per adult for non-member and $20 per adult for members. The tickets include the cost of dinner, mimosas or bloody mary's, and admission to the park and zoo. Call 229-430-5275 to make a reservation.

Merry Acres Inn is hosting it's own Mother's Day lunch complete with a full buffet menu. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

For those looking for a place to play games, dance and eat, the Dancing with my Legacy organization is hosting a Mother-Daughter Ball at Hasan Temple. Food will be catered by the Albany Fish Company. Visit their Facebook for more information on ticket prices.

