Underdog Morris excited for Bucs' rookie camp

Even if their name wasn't called during last week's NFL Draft, the dreams of a pro football future are still alive for several south Georgians.

That includes former Albany Indian Jontavius Morris.

Morris has been on the grind all week at his old stomping grounds, preparing for rooke mini-camp in Tampa Bay- after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Buccaneers.

The UAB and Western Kentucky product had a few NFL squads vying for his services, but Morris says the Bucs were the best fit for him.

Now the kid who says he's been an underdog his whole life will try to overcome that billing once again and make an NFL roster.

"I just want to get there. I don't want to sit in the back. I just want to work hard. I want my hard work not to go unnoticed," Morris says. "I'm happy to be there, and I want to stay. They always told us only one person out of a million make it to the NFL. I feel like if I can beat those odds, I can be successful."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.