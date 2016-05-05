Albany leaders working on contract to hire more workers

Leaders are hoping to sign a contract to employ more people to help with solid waste, and other manual labor around the city. (Source: WALB)

Albany leaders are looking to approve a $382,000 contract employing people to help with solid waste, and other manual labor around the city.

The city has been using an employment agency for several years to hire people who collect garbage, and do short-term work, like mow grass on public property during the summer growing season.

The people who pull your garbage barrels from the curb are among those who are hired for part-time work.

A part of the city's annual budget, a city administrator says that using the service to hire people is a big cost savings.

