Firefighters raise money for burn victims

You might see more firetrucks and firefighters in front of Walmart and Winn Dixie the next two weekends in Valdosta.

They won't be there to put out fires, they're raising awareness and collecting donations.

On May 5th the Valdosta Fire Department kicked off its 24th annual Burn the Boot fundraiser.

The fundraiser collects money for the Georgia Burn Foundation.

The foundation helps burn victims go to camp, get treatment, and raises awareness.

"This is our, the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, 100% of this money stays in the state of Georgia to help Georgians. It helps kids going to the hospital and all other programs," explains VFD Chief John Robinson.

The fire department usually collects around $12,000 during this fundraiser. This year they hope to collect even more.

