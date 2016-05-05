Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office searching for burglar

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a burglar.

A person forced their way into the Fred's department store on Bemiss Road around 6:45 a.m. May 2.

They entered the pharmacy inside the store but did not take anything.

Before leaving they grabbed a large amount of carton cigarettes.

Now the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"We are hopeful someone saw something that will move this investigation forward. Bemiss Road is heavily traveled and maybe someone saw a vehicle parked nearby or someone walking in the area," says Sheriff Prine.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2950; or anonymous tips can be provided at (229) 671-2985.

