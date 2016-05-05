Felines featured in 'Cinco de MEOW'

The Lowndes County animal shelter found homes for all their dogs. Now they're trying to do the same for cats.



The shelter promoted cats and kittens Thursday. They were half priced for "Cinco de Meow."



Shelter employees say finding homes for all cats can be hard since they have so many. However they are doing everything they can to empty all the cages at the shelter.



"Earlier this week we were able to adopt all the dogs out of the shelter and today they are focusing those same efforts on cats. It can be a little more difficult to get cats adopted just simply because there are so many of them," said Paige Dukes.



The shelter hopes to find homes for 10 cats.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.