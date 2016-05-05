Albany marks 'Day of Prayer'

Folks gathered at Albany's Government Center to bow their heads offering prayers for our country and our community.
It was the 65th National Day of Prayer, and local organizers celebrated with prayer, song and speeches.
Speakers discussed ways on just how to pray for America, in line with today's national theme "Wake Up America."
"The nation was founded on Godly principals, and one thing we need to do as citizens of a great city like Albany is come together and show our support for prayer, to acknowledge that God is the Supreme Leader of our country," said Larry Price, Co-Chair Day of Prayer Committee
The noon prayer gathering was put together by the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee.
