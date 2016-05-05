WALB broadcasts at historic Fitzgerald theater

Fitzgerald's historic 105-year-old Grand Theater almost closed down about a year ago.
A small group of 15 passionate people weren't going to see that happen, and they formed "The Grand Balcony Club". Their determination to see the Theater returned to it's former beauty has paid off.
The restoration inside 'The Grand' is astounding, with new lightening and sound. The Theater is only one of three in the state of Georgia with a famed "Barton" Organ, nicknamed "Bart."
The Theater shows films, traveling shows and local productions, but they are also using it for events.
The Grand Balcony Club members who have raised the money to update
The club meets every month, and hosts fundraisers to keep the theater operating.
