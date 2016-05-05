Most Wanted: Jack Barber

Police say this photo shows Barber robbing the store (Source: APD)

Albany Police are asking for help tracking down a suspected armed robber.

Jack Jerome Barber, 48, is accused of robbing Tate's Liquor on Sylvester the night of December 14, 2015.

Police say surveillance video shows Barber pointing a Derringer pistol at a clerk while demanding money.

Barber 5'10, 220 lbs. and has scars on his legs.

He last known address was in the 1300 block of Hobson Street in Albany.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

