GBI: FVSU murder suspect was groping women

A suspect in the deadly stabbing of a Fort Valley State University student was harassing women on the campus Tuesday, GBI officials say.

Agents say Donnell Phelps a freshman from Marshallville, intervened when he saw Joseph Scott harassing students.

They say Scott pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed Phelps 12 times.

Scott is in the Peach County Jail charged with murder and aggravated assault.

A campus police officer also stabbed remains hospitalized.

Phelps was a Agriculture Engineering Technology student and a graduate of Macon County High School.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.