Wednesday's GHSA state baseball playoff scores

State baseball playoff scores for Wednesday, May 4, 2016:

Walton 9, Lee Co. 2 (Game 1)

Walton 6, Lee Co. 1 (Game 2, Lee Co. eliminated)

Pope 6, Valdosta 5 (Game 1)

Pope 10, Valdosta 4 (Game 2, Valdosta eliminated)

Etowah 4, Colquitt Co. 0 (Game 1)

Etowah 6, Colquitt Co. 0 (Game 2, Colquitt Co. eliminated)

Woodward Academy 5, Thomas Co. Central 1 (Game 1)

Woodward Academy 7, Thomas Co. Central 6 (Game 2, TCC eliminated)

Buford 15, Bainbridge 0 (Game 1)

Buford 16, Bainbridge 2 (Game 2, Bainbridge eliminated)

Bowdon 8, Thomasville 6 (Game 1)

Thomasville 8, Bowdon 4 (Game 2, Game 3 is Thursday)

Schley Co. 4, Taylor Co. 1 (Game 1)

Schley Co. 17, Taylor Co. 1 (Game 2, Schley Co. advances)

Trion 7, Baconton 4 (Game 1)

Trion 10, Baconton 0 (Game 2, Baconton elimiated)

Treutlen 10, Irwin Co. 1 (Game 1)

Treutlen 12, Irwin Co. 2 (Game 2, Irwin Co. eliminated)

