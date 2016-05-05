Wednesday's GHSA state baseball playoff scores

State baseball playoff scores for Wednesday, May 4, 2016:
Walton 9, Lee Co. 2 (Game 1)
Walton 6, Lee Co. 1 (Game 2, Lee Co. eliminated)
Pope 6, Valdosta 5 (Game 1)
Pope 10, Valdosta 4 (Game 2, Valdosta eliminated)
Etowah 4, Colquitt Co. 0 (Game 1)
Etowah 6, Colquitt Co. 0 (Game 2, Colquitt Co. eliminated)
Woodward Academy 5, Thomas Co. Central 1 (Game 1)
Woodward Academy 7, Thomas Co. Central 6 (Game 2, TCC eliminated)
Buford 15, Bainbridge 0 (Game 1)
Buford 16, Bainbridge 2 (Game 2, Bainbridge eliminated)
Bowdon 8, Thomasville 6 (Game 1)
Thomasville 8, Bowdon 4 (Game 2, Game 3 is Thursday)
Schley Co. 4, Taylor Co. 1 (Game 1)
Schley Co. 17, Taylor Co. 1 (Game 2, Schley Co. advances)
Trion 7, Baconton 4 (Game 1)
Trion 10, Baconton 0 (Game 2, Baconton elimiated)
Treutlen 10, Irwin Co. 1 (Game 1)
Treutlen 12, Irwin Co. 2 (Game 2, Irwin Co. eliminated)
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.