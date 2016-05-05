Monroe's Harris, Williams sign college scholarships

It is a big week for student athletes in south Georgia with many are making their college athletics dreams reality.

That was the case at Monroe Wednesday, as Tornado hoops stars Lynsey Washington and Napoleon Harris each signed scholarships.

Washington is headed to Brunswick to play at College of Coastal Georgia, while Harris will join two of his Monroe teammates at Atlanta Metro.

For Washington, it's a relief as her offer came just two weeks ago. For Harris, it's a chance to improve his game.

"It's been so long. You don't get calls after times, and that gets you down a little bit," Washington says. "Then you just get let out of it because an opportunity presents itself."

"I'm really going to a junior college to work on my game and develop a little more so I can get there," Harris says. "I didn't want to settle for a Division II. Not that there's anything wrong with it, but I feel like with just a little bit more, I can get where I want to be."

Harris says he hopes to transfer to Georgia Southern after his time at Atlanta Metro, while Washington says the Lady Mariner program reminds her a great deal of Monroe's.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.