Trees on power lines can cost you money

Every few years, Albany's public works crews trim trees under utility lines. (Source: WALB)

Trees on power lines can cost you electricity and money. (Source: WALB)

Tuesday night's bad weather knocked down a lot of limbs and trees, which can cause a problem you may not realize.

A public works official said that a tree touching a power line can take power from the line and increase the cost of electricity.

City leaders agreed to spend half a million dollars to bring in extra crews to tackle the job.

