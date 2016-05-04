Trees on power lines can cost you money - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Trees on power lines can cost you money

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Tuesday night's bad weather knocked down a lot of limbs and trees, which can cause a problem you may not realize.

A public works official said that a tree touching a power line can take power from the line and increase the cost of electricity.

City leaders agreed to spend half a million dollars to bring in extra crews to tackle the job.

