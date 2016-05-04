UPS extends lease at Albany airport, keeps jobs in town

UPS is extending their lease at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport for five years. (Source: WALB)

UPS is extending their lease at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport for five years, with an option to continue the lease for another five years in 2021.

"It gives us some use at the airport for one. We are the second largest cargo carrier in Georgia, so obviously UPS is a great contributor to that," said Transportation Director David Hamilton.

The Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is the second largest cargo carrier in the state, with Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport claiming the top spot.

