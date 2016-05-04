Many work to lower teen pregnancy rate

South Georgia's teen pregnancy rate has declined over the years, but health experts say more education is needed.



Community stakeholders gathered for National Day to Prevent Teen Pregnancy at Phoebe Northwest. Physicians and school nurses shared their views of teen pregnancy and a university professor talked about the data.

Southwest Georgia's rate still ranks high nationally.



"We've had tremendous strides in 20 years. Where we have gone from the top 10 to no longer being in that area. We want to take what we know is good, and works, and continue to move forward," said Angie Barber, Phoebe Network of Trust Director.



Organizers say better education that encourages young people to make good decisions will help lower teen pregnancy rates.

