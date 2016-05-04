Scarbrough says more Meth will come along

Sheriff Gene Scarbrough says the biggest Meth bust on record in Tift County does not mean the end of the problem. Authorities in a multi agency narcotics investigation seized 11 pounds of methamphetamines on Highway 82 Sunday.

Scarbrough says that's roughly two hundred thousand dollars worth of the the drug.

Deputies arrested and charged 36-year-old Eulalio Martinez with trafficking methamphetamines.

Scarbrough says the drugs came from outside the Tift area and were intended to be distributed throughout all of South Georgia. "How long the blow will last....There's somebody always standing in the shadows waiting to take their place. So, it's temporary."

Scarbrough says the low cost of methamphetamines makes them a big problem in South Georgia.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.