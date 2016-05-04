Trojans feeling disrespected against top-ranked Walton

Just call them the Lee County Dangerfields, because the Trojans think they're "getting no respect."

Lee County will host Walton, the state's top-ranked team, Wednesday in the GHSA state baseball playoffs. As you might expect, not many are picking the Trojans to upset the nationally-ranked Raiders.

That isn't making the Region 1-AAAAAA champs very happy, and head coach Brandon Brock says the team has a little edge to it this week.

"I think they're playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. I think that's served them well a little bit too," Brock says. "They do such great things in metro Atlanta in all sports, and sometimes we get overlooked. But that's just part of being down here."

While the Trojans are entering this best-of-three series as the underdogs, they believe they can win. But Brock knows how tall of a task it will be to beat Walton two of the three games.

"We're going to have to play almost perfect. We're going to have to continue to play excellent defense and pitch it well," Brock says. "We've got to have better two out hitting, and we've got to be able to execute because we can't afford any errors."

The Trojans and Raiders open their series Wednesday, with the if game on Thursday.

OTHER GHSA BASEBALL SERIES:

Valdosta at Pope

Colquitt Co. at Hillgrove

Woodward Academy at Thomas Co. Central

Bainbridge at Buford

Bremen at Berrien

Taylor Co. at Schley Co.

Trion at Baconton

Irwin Co. at Treutlen

