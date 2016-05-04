Darton's Williams headed to Alabama A&M

The Darton State Lady Cavaliers have sent plenty of players to the next level of college basketball. On Tuesday, they sent their last.

Point guard Hilary Williams signed her name on the dotted line to play at Alabama A&M this afternoon.

The former Pelham Lady Hornet and Darton State standout joins a Lady Bulldogs team to to crack the starting rotation.

Williams started at Darton State for a season and a half, and developed as a scorer over her Lady Cavs career. But she still feels that's where she must improve for the Division I game.

"Stop being such a pass-first point guard," she says about her play. "Start shooting more. I need to not start being selfish, but get myself more involved in the game."

"Hilary's leaving here as a seasoned point guard," says Darton State head coach Lea Henry. "She's going to move right in to the Division I level and contribute right away."

Williams will go from playing for one former Tennessee Lady Vol to another. Alabama A&M head coach Semeka Randall was an two-time All-American during her career in Knoxville.

