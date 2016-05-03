Weather wreaks havoc across southwest Ga.

A lot of people are cleaning up after thunderstorms caused damage Tuesday evening.

Pictures from Crisp County show where the Sheriff said that a tree fell on a house on Cemetery Road.

Other trees fell on Twin Pines Road and Cork Ferry Road, and power is out.

Trees also damaged an SUV and a mobile home in Ben Hill County.

No one was hurt.

We also know a tree fell and sparked a house fire in Ocilla, and there's power out in Lanier County.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.