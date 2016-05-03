Weather wreaks havoc across southwest Ga.

A lot of people are cleaning up after thunderstorms caused damage Tuesday evening.
Pictures from Crisp County show where the Sheriff said that a tree fell on a house on Cemetery Road.
Other trees fell on Twin Pines Road and Cork Ferry Road, and power is out.
Trees also damaged an SUV and a mobile home in Ben Hill County.
No one was hurt.
We also know a tree fell and sparked a house fire in Ocilla, and there's power out in Lanier County.
