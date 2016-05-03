Kids enjoy 'Toddler Tuesday' at the Albany Museum of Art

Children played in an interactive gallery and painted mini masterpieces with water colors. (Source: WALB)

Kids got creative on Toddler Tuesday at the Albany Museum of Art. (Source: WALB)

Some kids burned off some extra energy while getting creative on Tuesday in Albany.

It was Toddler Tuesday at the Albany Museum of Art.

Children played in an interactive gallery and painted mini masterpieces with water colors.

Britney Clugston said that the hands on activities are a perfect fit her daughter Lennon.

"This amazing space that the Albany Museum has is always really fun to play with. They can run around and be crazy, and that's okay," said Clugston.

Toddler Tuesday happens every week and is free for members.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.