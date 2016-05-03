Albany helps get parts of Lee Co. connected

The city is installing the infrastructure along an old rail line its turning into a walking and biking trail. (Source: WALB)

Albany made an intergovernmental agreement to help get parts of Lee County connected.

More people will soon have access to high speed internet and natural gas service in Lee County.

On Tuesday, the Albany city commission approved an intergovernmental agreement to provide fiber optics and natural gas to Lee.

Parts of southern Lee County, including the Oakland Plantation development, will be the first to benefit.

Albany leaders said that it will help underserved areas and bring new revenue to the city.

