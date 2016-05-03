Suspect arrested in fatal Ft. Valley State stabbing

A south Georgia student was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Fort Valley State University.

Campus Safety Police Chief Kenneth Morgan has identified the deceased victim as Donnell M. Phelps, a freshman Agriculture Engineering Technology student from Marshallville, Georgia.

The unidentified suspect also reportedly stabbed campus safety officer Ernest Johnson during the afternoon attack near the main campus gate. The suspect was taken into custody on campus shortly following the attacks.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation with assistance from campus police.

