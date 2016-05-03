Small businesses learn about cyber security

The event is part of Small Business Week (Source:WALB)

Business owners learned how to stay safe in the digital world at an Albany Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.

Four different IT companies presented at the Small Business Week event.

Speakers touched on common myths about online fraud and hacking.

They, also, said social media is a place where virtual thieves will look to piece together information.

Chamber Director of Communication Rachelle Bitterman said small businesses can use the lessons to stay safe.

"We're hoping that this opens their eyes to new avenues for them to protect their businesses," Bitterman said. "So, they don't have any problems or extra costs as a business having to clean up after a cyber attack."

Bitterman said cyber security is especially important for small businesses because a single system compromise can be devastating.

