DCSS officials take online threat seriously

Westover High School students saw an increased police presence Tuesday, after on online threat was made last night.

Police have since identified the student responsible for the social media post planning an act of violence.

The two groups are working together to decide how that person will be punished.

Dougherty County School System representative JD Sumner said all threats have to be treated seriously and could result in criminal prosecution.

"Whoever is behind the threats, they're punished severely, whether that's through the legal system or the school system," Sumner said. "This type of behavior just can't be tolerated."

Sumner said classes went on as scheduled after the building was secured.

