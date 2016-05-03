Get ready to shell out more for your utility bill

Albany Utility's will increase by $3.49 per month, after City commissioners voted for the increase today. The increase will pay for repairs to aging infrastructure and water quality.



Commissioners Roger Marietta and Jon Howard asked for more research, arguing the cost is too much for people on fixed incomes.

City Manager Sharon Subadan says a lot of work went into the decision, and that problems in the system must be fixed.

"We have pipes in the ground that are 100 years old. We are testing our water every single day that is not to say we don't have leaks in our system, parts of our system on the water side that need to be repaired, and we think it is incumbent upon us to have the resources in place to make it happen."

The money will be used only for repairs to the storm water system, and to cover costs for increases in solid waste.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.