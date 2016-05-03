Shooting leaves one injured in Cordele

Cordele Police are looking for a gunman who left one person injured overnight Tuesday.

Around 3 a.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired near Holsey Cobb Village on Joe Wright Drive.

When they got there they learned the shooting victim was already at the hospital.

Officers cordoned off an area outside a housing unit and collected evidence.

Police have not released the name of the victim or their condition.

