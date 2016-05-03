Students react ahead of Gov. Deal's decision on campus carry bill

The clock is ticking for Governor Nathan Deal to make a decision on the controversial 'campus carry' bill.

Tuesday is the deadline for Gov. Deal to either veto or sign House Bill 859. The bill would allow anyone 21 and up to carry a concealed handgun on a university campus with the proper permit.

Students at Albany State University say legalizing guns on college campuses could create more problems.

"Either way, I don't own a gun, don't want to own a gun, it's just with all the violence that's been going on in the world lately, you kind of don't want to bring that aspect to your school," said student Tatiyanna Hicks.

Deal also must make a decision on several other bills by the deadline, including one that would allow electroshock weapons on campus, expand the state Supreme Court and set limits on standardized testing.

