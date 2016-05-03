Students react ahead of Gov. Deal's decision on campus carry bil - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Students react ahead of Gov. Deal's decision on campus carry bill

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Governor Deal must make a decision by Tuesday on the controversial campus carry bill. (Source: WALB) Governor Deal must make a decision by Tuesday on the controversial campus carry bill. (Source: WALB)
Tatiyanna Hicks (Source: WALB) Tatiyanna Hicks (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The clock is ticking for Governor Nathan Deal to make a decision on the controversial 'campus carry' bill.

Tuesday is the deadline for Gov. Deal to either veto or sign House Bill 859. The bill would allow anyone 21 and up to carry a concealed handgun on a university campus with the proper permit.

Students at Albany State University say legalizing guns on college campuses could create more problems.

"Either way, I don't own a gun, don't want to own a gun, it's just with all the violence that's been going on in the world lately, you kind of don't want to bring that aspect to your school," said student Tatiyanna Hicks.

Deal also must make a decision on several other bills by the deadline, including one that would allow electroshock weapons on campus, expand the state Supreme Court and set limits on standardized testing.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly