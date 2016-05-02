Lady Blazers hosting NCAA South 2 regional

After a season that saw them win another 40 games and finish as Gulf South tournament runners up, the Lady Blazers of Valdosta State are back to hosting an NCAA Division II regional.

VSU welcomes three other squads to Titletown this weekend, but only one will advance in their hopes of a national title.

Rollins, West Florida, and Shorter will all make the trip to Valdosta for the NCAA South 2 Regional.

The action begins Thursday afternoon, when Rollins and West Florida square off at 4:00 p.m. Valdosta State will host Shorter immediately after.

Games continue Friday until a champion is crowned on Saturday.

For more info, go to http://vstateblazers.com/news/2016/5/1/2016-ncaa-dii-softball-south-1-regional-central.aspx.

