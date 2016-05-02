Lee's Edmunds is 1st soccer Trojan to sign in decade

A decade long drought is over for the Lee County boys soccer program.

No Trojan player had signed a soccer scholarship in ten years. That all changed Monday.

Colton Edmunds is heading south to play his college soccer, after signing with Thomas University this afternoon.

The senior played all over the field for the Trojans during his career, and was a First Team All-Region 1-AAAAAA selection in 2016.

Edmunds says it's a honor to be the first Trojan taking his game to the college level in a decade, but it wasn't anything he knew about.

"It means a lot. I didn't know that until earlier today," he says. "I thought it would have been more than that but it feels good. Ten years is a long time, but hopefully, they'll have a few more next year."

Lee Co. head coach Kevin Pych hopes Edmunds' success will lead more players to take their game to next level.

"It keeps them on the grind. It gives them someone to look up to. He's one of our captains, so he's someone for them to look up to as a role model," Pych says. "We're losing a great player, but we're so happy to see him go to such a great program like TU."

Edmunds has a familiarity with Thomas head coach Ricky Zambrano, who was one of his first coaches in youth soccer.

