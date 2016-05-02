Inmates make little libraries for kids in Brooks Co.

A partnership in Brooks County is helping provide books to children. (Source: Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles)

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is encouraging young people to read.

On Monday, the board delivered books and three little libraries, built by inmates at a transitional center, to Brooks County Middle School.

They'll be placed in neighborhoods to give kids free access to books.

The Brooks County Little Library program previously placed Little Libraries in two neighborhoods in Quitman and one in east Brooks County.

