More people show up for early voting

Early voting across the state began on Monday, and local races are helping draw people to the polls.

In Lee County, the number of voters for the first day of early voting doubled normal numbers by lunchtime.

Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson told WALB that 20 to 30 first-day voters is considered a good turnout.

But by 1 p.m., 54 voters had cast their ballots, with more coming in the door.

"Everybody that comes to vote early helps on election day take the burden off precincts and makes the day run smoother," said Johnson. "We do have some contested races and they are drawing people out."

People can place early votes Monday through Friday through May 20th with Saturday voting on the May 14th.

And the primary election day is on May 24th.

