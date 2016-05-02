Albany celebrates 'Small Business Week'

Albany is celebrating small businesses in town this week, starting with a solo law firm that has been downtown for more than 20 years. (Source: WALB)

Albany is celebrating small businesses in town this week, starting with a solo law firm that has been downtown for more than 20 years.

Attorney L. Clayton Smith was recognized as having the Star Business of the Week, an honor that rotates among Albany Area Chamber Members in good standing.

Smith said, as a small business owner, being a member of the Chamber has lots of benefits.

"The Chamber is very helpful. There are a lot of good reasons to be involved in the Chamber," explained Smith. "The one nobody knows about it the insurance companies if you have properties and all, they will give you a discount for being a member."

A week of activities for "Small Business Week" hosted by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce will wrap up Thursday evening with a Cinco de Mayo party at Chehaw Park.

On Tuesday, there will be a lunch and learn on cyber security and digital success at the Albany Museum of Art at 11:30 a.m.

It's free for chamber members and $10 for non-members.

Wednesday, the chamber will host a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. for the Bread House and Granary at 520 North Jefferson Street.

Followed by a joint proclamation at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce at 9:45.

