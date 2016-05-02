Tift Co. kicks off Older Americans Month

The Recreation Department is set for a month of activities (Source:WALB)

The long lives and accomplishments of seniors are being celebrated throughout the month of May.

The Tift County Recreation Department is kicking off a number of festivities for Older Americans Month.

The events range from a driver safety course to yoga and cooking classes. It all started with a luncheon hosted by Tifton Mayor Julie Smith Monday.

"From World Wars to the Depression, most of these citizens, that are in this auditorium today, lived through those events," Smith said. "So, their perspective, and what they take away, is so important to us as we move into the future."

Tift County has been celebrating Older Americans Month for 38 years.

