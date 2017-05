I-75 will shut down near Exit 13 in Lowndes County for overnight construction. (Source: WALB)

Construction continues on I-75 at exit 13 in Lowndes County.

The interstate will close overnight, starting Monday night at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Crews will be repairing the overpass on Old Clyattville Road.

Construction will take place overnight on Tuesday as well.

