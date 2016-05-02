Smaller health departments to close for training - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

Some of the smaller health departments in the region will be closed for staff training on Thursday.

The Lee and Terrell County Health Departments will be among the offices closed.

A representative with the Southwest Georgia Public Health District, said that only smaller-staffed offices will be closed.

All of the health departments will have normal office hours Friday.

