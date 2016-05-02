Advocacy group calls for investigation into Worth Co. death

An advocacy group is bringing attention to the death of a Worth County man.

Brian Overstreet was killed nearly a year ago. Now, an organization called the National Joshua Generation is asking for the investigation to be re-opened.

Antonio Carter represented the group in Sylvester Monday.

"Some things just don't add up," Carter said. "Some things were never reported. We think those things need to be reported."

Troopers said Brian Overstreet was lying down in the middle of the Highway 33 wearing dark clothing when he was run over by a Worth County Deputy.

Carter said new findings from law enforcement reports, and other evidence show the coroner drove over the body twice.

"We want the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to initiate an investigation into that incident and report back to us on the legalities of it," Carter said.

Overstreet's friends and Family came together to hear Carter speak briefly about his findings.

Overstreet family friend Kenneth Denson traveled from Atlanta to attend the meeting.

"Personally, I feel like there are some things hidden that need to be revealed," Denson said.

Carter said he will layout his full findings at a community event on May 22nd. He says he's inviting law enforcement and residents to attend.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.