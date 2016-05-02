Tifton's main Street is in the running

The people of Tifton have spoken. The City's Main Street is now in the quarter finals of a national competition.
More than 250 towns were nominated for the America's Main Street Contest.
The winner will receive $25,000.
The Downtown Development Authority of Tifton will have to be the last city standing to claim that award.
Semi-final voting begins today at This site. It will run through the 29th.
