Tifton's main Street is in the running

The people of Tifton have spoken. The City's Main Street is now in the quarter finals of a national competition.

More than 250 towns were nominated for the America's Main Street Contest.

The winner will receive $25,000.

The Downtown Development Authority of Tifton will have to be the last city standing to claim that award.

Semi-final voting begins today at This site. It will run through the 29th.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.