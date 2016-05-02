Rural healthcare set to be priority

State legislators say several issues important to the elderly will take priority in the next legislative session.

Republican State Senator Greg Kirk and Republican Representative Clay Pirkle attended the Older Americans Month kick off celebration in Tifton earlier today.



Pirkle says improving rural healthcare will be a point of focus in the next session.

"A lot of our time in the legislature is spent on youth and kids issues. It's important that the seniors aren't left out. They are vital part of our community," Pirkle said.



Kirk says seniors are very important because they've paved the way for his generation.

