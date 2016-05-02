Child killed in car wreck heading to school

An Albany second grader was killed in a car crash on his way to school. The wreck happened close to 7:20 this morning, on U.S. 82 between Sasser and Dawson.



A Georgia State Patrol trooper says 72-year-old Jessica Moore was driving east when she ran slightly off the road. She over-corrected, and her minivan went into a tailspin, clipping another van traveling in the opposite direction. Her 8-year-old grandson was unbuckled.

"The person that was ejected was a small child, about 8 years old. EMS transported the child and a second ambulance came to transport the older female," said Terrell Co. Deputy Michael Simpkins.



Moore was treated and released from Phoebe Putney Hospital.



GSP's SKIRT team is investigating the accident, and no charges have yet been filed.



The people clipped by Moore's car are OK.



The GSP Post 10 in Americus, worked the wreck.



