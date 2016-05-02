Wreck with injuries at Palmyra & Stuart

First responders had to remove a trapped driver, following a wreck at the intersection of Palmyra Road and Stuart Avenue.

Albany Police say a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Susie Thomas, 58, was stopped, headed west on Stuart Avenue.

A black Ford F-150 driven by Dave Harrell, 58, was traveling northwest on Palmyra Road.

Thomas pulled west from the stop sign and struck Harrell.

The collision knocked Harrell off the road, where he went airborne and landed on Blue Honda Accord that was for sale at Epic Motors.

Harrell then rolled west and struck a black Ford Mustang, also on the Epic Motors car lot.

Susie Thomas was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.