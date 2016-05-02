Goodwill Week connects job seekers to employment - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Goodwill Week connects job seekers to employment

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Goodwill Week kicks off Monday. (Source: WALB) Goodwill Week kicks off Monday. (Source: WALB)
Eric O'Cain, Career Center Manager (Source: WALB) Eric O'Cain, Career Center Manager (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Goodwill Career Center will kick off their annual Goodwill Week on Monday.

Goodwill Week is a week of events hosted by Goodwill locations across the United States and Canada to help job seekers find employment in their community. All events in Albany will be held at the Career Center at 2015 N. Slappey Blvd.

Here's a look at this week's events in Albany:

Monday, May 2: Open House Meet & Greet – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3: Dress for Success – 10 am. – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 4: Computer Workshop Blitz – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 5: Educational Resource Fair – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. featuring “Find a Way to Win in College” with Eric O’Cain, Career Center Manager at noon.

Managers say events like this are made possible by donations and shoppers.

"So when you shop and donate, you're literally helping job seekers find jobs. So that's what we're trying to do, and that's where the community can help us," said Eric O'Cain.

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard will present the Goodwill team with a special proclamation on Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

