Americus churches celebrate 100 years with shared service

Church leaders look forward the futures of both churches (Source: WALB)

Members from FUMC walked in groups to the service (Source: WALB)

Church members joined together to celebrate a century of worship in Americus earlier Sunday. The group recreated a historic walk.

The walk was just under one mile long. At the end, both churches took part in a joint service.

Smiling faces and warm greetings were what arrived at the Lee Street Methodist Church on Sunday morning.

Its congregation hosted some guests from First Methodist, just a few blocks down the road.

"One hundred years ago, we had men and women from First United Methodist Church who made the same walk that these people made today." Dorothy McMichael.

In the process recreating history, Lee Street Methodist Church was born out of First United Methodist Church in October 1916.

Members of both were now worshiping together.

People from FUMC walked as a group to attend the shared service.

"I think everybody is excited. I told them I was going to jog, but I don't think I will," said Bill Harris.

Members say they're bringing the two churches together with a performance from a joint choir.

"They practiced Tuesday night and one of the choir members said it was something to behold and to hear. So, we're really looking forward to that," said Cheryl Fletcher.

Bill Harris has been with the church for 70 years. He says he's seen a lot of change, but looks forward to what the future holds.

"I think our church is really excited. We're moving forward and have a lot of new programs going. A lot of new members are joining. So, we're excited," said Harris.

Lee Church leaders said attendance is typically around 60, but a shared bond helped fill the house that time around.

Church leaders say they will hold another celebration in October, when Lee Street Church is officially 100 years old.

